Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Key Tronic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

