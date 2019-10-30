Keith D. Maio Sells 5,720 Shares of ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) Stock

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $271,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZBK opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

Get ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS alerts:

About ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS

There is no company description available for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.