KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New $124,000 Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,141. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

