KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $157,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,865 shares of company stock worth $3,919,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.18. 502,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.