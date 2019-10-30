KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires New Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

Shares of MA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.74. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The firm has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,294,597,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,070 shares of company stock valued at $28,205,914. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.