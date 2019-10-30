Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

KALU stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 164,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $1,239,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,814 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

