Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) VP Sells $152,054.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $152,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 164,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,225 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 300,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

