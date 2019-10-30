Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 736.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kadmon by 47.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 134.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.