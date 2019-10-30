K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for K12 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

LRN stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. K12 has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $860.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

