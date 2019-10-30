Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Receives GBX 825.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 825.53 ($10.79).

JE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a GBX 830 ($10.85) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 798 ($10.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 747.80 ($9.77) on Friday. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 128.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 668.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 679.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

