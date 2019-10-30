JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $502,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.29. 33,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.84.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.