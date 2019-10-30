JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 180,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after buying an additional 335,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,943,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,830,000 after buying an additional 33,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.11. 49,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $198.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $853,103.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,796.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 8,379 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $1,397,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $33,913,303 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

