JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 464,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,000. StoneCo makes up 8.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 89.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. 26,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.45.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

