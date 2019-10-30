Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $142.50. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

