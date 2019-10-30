Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.72.

WST opened at $143.43 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.02.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.