Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $24.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $25.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2021 earnings at $26.30 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

LMT stock opened at $371.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after purchasing an additional 278,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.