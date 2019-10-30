Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.48.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $323.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total value of $810,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.