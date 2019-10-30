Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $13.40 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.