Jean-Luc Gavelle Sells 54,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.82. 994,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,070. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

