Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.26% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock worth $764,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $165.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

