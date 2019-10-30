Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 15,305 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Dollar General by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.82.

DG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.33. The stock had a trading volume of 246,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,844. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

