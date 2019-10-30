Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $24.35 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

