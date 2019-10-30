Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,711,225. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.64.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

