Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,056. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.10. 51,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

