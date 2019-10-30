Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 173,824 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,144,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,824 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $118,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in AT&T by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 160,252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 18,328,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,902,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $278.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

