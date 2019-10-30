Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.92.

NOC stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,928. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

