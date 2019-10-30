Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of GDS by 33.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $237,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 282,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 212,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 3.02.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDS. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.