Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 409,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 32,697 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 358,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,030. The company has a market cap of $227.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

