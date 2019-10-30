Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $4.51 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 319,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 128,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,151,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

