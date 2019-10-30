Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $111,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.95. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.59. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $318.16 and a fifty-two week high of $419.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total value of $847,071.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.