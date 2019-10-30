Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 387 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

NYSE:T traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 14,595,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,902,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $278.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

