Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $44.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $37.61 on Monday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,110. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Jabil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.