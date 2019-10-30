iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 487,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. 61,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,787. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

