iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.42

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.42 and last traded at $131.42, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.87.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.
About iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)
iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.
