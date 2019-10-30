iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,480,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after buying an additional 143,854 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,755,000 after buying an additional 126,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,087,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437,957. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

