iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKG. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $202.32.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.