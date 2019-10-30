iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Holdings Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 246,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

