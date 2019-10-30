iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33, 800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 494,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

