Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 265.6% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 128.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

