Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of IRMD opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $567,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,272. Company insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth $49,696,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

