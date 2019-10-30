Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iqvia updated its Q4 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

IQV stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.74. 3,386,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Iqvia has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $678,063.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $647,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

