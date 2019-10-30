Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRET opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

