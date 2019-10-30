Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,407 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,153% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.71 and a beta of 2.07. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $30.50 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.