Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,407 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,153% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.
Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.71 and a beta of 2.07. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $30.50 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.