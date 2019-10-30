Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

