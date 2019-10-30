Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2019 – ChannelAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/23/2019 – ChannelAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – ChannelAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/17/2019 – ChannelAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2019 – ChannelAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/13/2019 – ChannelAdvisor was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 million, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 23.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $173,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

