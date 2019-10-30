Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD) recently:

10/23/2019 – Tactile Systems Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2019 – Tactile Systems Technology is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2019 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

9/27/2019 – Tactile Systems Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/17/2019 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 456,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,450. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.98 million, a P/E ratio of 131.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.01. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $234,248.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 235,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,610,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

