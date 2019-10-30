Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

IVZ stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,785 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 16,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,863,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 987,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,005,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,031,000 after acquiring an additional 906,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

