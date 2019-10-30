Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.45

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and traded as low as $37.42. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 20,200 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.
Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFI)
PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.
Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.