Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.45

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and traded as low as $37.42. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 20,200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 969.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

