Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.67 and last traded at $41.68, approximately 523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 136.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

