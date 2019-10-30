Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

